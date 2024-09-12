DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Moritz Von Oswald Trio

The Jazz Cafe
Thu, 12 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£35.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The legendary record producer and founder of dub techno makes a rare appearance with his renowned outfit, Moritz Von Oswald Trio, widely considered as one of the most standout live electronic performances on the planet.

For this show, they take on a new f...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity
Accessibility information

