Il 24 maggio torna Filodiffusione!
Potrete ascoltare una selezione di band e partecipare ad un Open Stage rivolto a musicisti di ogni genere! Il nostro obiettivo è fare rete: avremo tra il nostro pubblico etichette discografiche, agenzie di booking, produ...
