DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
English electronic dance musician Duke Dumont spins hypnotic house fit for clubs and festival stages alike. The Grammy-nominated DJ emerged in the 2000s, bolstered by hits ‘Need U (100%)’, ‘Ocean Drive’ and ‘I Got U’, which all topped the US dance charts.
Read more
Presented by Framework and Goldenvoice.
For first access tickets and event information please visit https://thisisframework.com/event/duke-dumont-los-angeles/
For table reservations, please email reservations@thisisframework.com
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.