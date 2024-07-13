Top track

Duke Dumont - Red Light Green Light (feat. Shaun Ross)

Duke Dumont

RED Studios Hollywood
Sat, 13 Jul, 10:00 pm
GigsHollywood
$81.37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Duke Dumont

English electronic dance musician Duke Dumont spins hypnotic house fit for clubs and festival stages alike. The Grammy-nominated DJ emerged in the 2000s, bolstered by hits ‘Need U (100%)’, ‘Ocean Drive’ and ‘I Got U’, which all topped the US dance charts. Read more

Event information

Presented by Framework and Goldenvoice.

For first access tickets and event information please visit https://thisisframework.com/event/duke-dumont-los-angeles/

For table reservations, please email reservations@thisisframework.com

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Framework.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Duke Dumont

Venue

RED Studios Hollywood

846 North Cahuenga Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90038, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

