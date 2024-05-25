Top track

Tyla - ART

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jerk X Jollof: DC (Everything Nice Edition)

Zebbie's Garden
Sat, 25 May, 4:00 pm
PartyWashington D.C.
Selling fast
From $20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tyla - ART
Got a code?

About

DC — you know we had to spin the block on yall again! This time we’re linking our @everythingnicedc fam @boknowsdjing & @djkmeta to turn @zebbiesgarden all the way up 😮‍💨 meet us there on May 25th from 4-10 PM!

Our CÎROC family will be in the building s...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Jerk X Jollof.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jerk X Jollof

Venue

Zebbie's Garden

1223 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20036, United States
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.