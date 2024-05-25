DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DC — you know we had to spin the block on yall again! This time we’re linking our @everythingnicedc fam @boknowsdjing & @djkmeta to turn @zebbiesgarden all the way up 😮💨 meet us there on May 25th from 4-10 PM!
Our CÎROC family will be in the building s...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.