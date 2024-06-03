DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Eddie's Attic Songwriters Open Mic Night

Eddie's Attic
Mon, 3 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $11.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Eddie's Attic Songwriters Open Mic Nights Are BACK!

Want to perform? S﻿IGN UP HERE: https://eddiesattic.com/sign-up/

For over 20 years, we’ve hosted Atlanta’s premiere SONGWRITERS OPEN MIC for the performing songwriter. National and local acts perform 2...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 2 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

