Top track

Village of the Sun - Cesca (feat. Moses Boyd, Simon Ratcliffe & Binker Golding)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Village of the Sun

Lafayette
Sun, 17 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Village of the Sun - Cesca (feat. Moses Boyd, Simon Ratcliffe & Binker Golding)
Got a code?

About

Village Of The Sun is an enigmatic collaboration between UK jazz virtuosos Binker Golding & Moses Boyd and electronic music legend Simon Ratcliffe of Basement Jaxx fame.

Born out of a shared passion for improvised instrumental music, the new project sees...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Serious.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Binker and Moses, Moses Boyd, Simon Ratcliffe and 1 more

Venue

Lafayette

11 Goods Way, Camden, London, N1C 4DP, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.