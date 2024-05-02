DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BocaNegra

Siroco
Thu, 2 May, 11:45 pm
DJMadrid
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

BOCANEGRA SOUND DIVISION (KIKS + RONTX + XON)

BSD es un proyecto colectivo centrado en la música electrónica que decidieron iniciar en 2019 fruto de la necesidad evidente de revitalizar la fiesta electrónica local. Su sonido no se encierra dentro de un ún...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Siroco Club y Bocanegra
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Anso

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.