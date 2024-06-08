Top track

Katy Guillen & The Drive - Always On

Katy Guillen & The Drive, Friendly Thieves

Lemonad(e) Park
Sat, 8 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$25.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Through the course of writing, refining and recording their debut full-length album, “Another One Gained,” Katy Guillen & The Drive delved into the catharsis of a bittersweet moment in time. Recorded with Kevin Ratterman (My Morning Jacket, Heartless Basta...

18 and over event / under 18 allowed with parent or guardian
Presented by recordBar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Katy Guillen and The Drive

Venue

Lemonad(e) Park

1628 Wyoming Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64102, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

