Cruel World 2024 Official Pre-Party with RIKI, Body of Light, and Club Doom DJs

Zebulon
Fri, 10 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$28.07

About

Kulture Klub and Sister Midnight Present the Cruel World Official Pre-Party with Riki and Body of Light + Club Doom DJs.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Kulture Klub and Sister Midnight.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Body Of Light, Riki

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

