S2O NEW YORK (SATURDAY) - LOW TICKET WARNING

The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
Sat, 31 Aug, 4:00 pm
DJNew York
From $116.91The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Official pre-sales opens Tuesday, May 14th @ 12PM EST

General on-sale opens Wednesday, May 15th @ 12PM EST

FOR SUNDAY + 2 DAY PASSES CLICK HERE - https://link.dice.fm/s20nyc

21+ | Valid forms of ID listed here: https://bit.ly/AG_FAQ.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by PULSE & Avant Gardner.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Marshmello, Alan Walker, Timmy Trumpet and 3 more

Venue

The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner

140 Stewart Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open4:00 pm

