DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Ayant grandi entre les arbres silencieux, Lémofil est parti à Paris pour raconter les légendes de son village.
Sa langue emprunte l’amour des images aux poètes classiques (Baudelaire, Desnos, Césaire) et la rythmique du phrasé aux fines plumes du rap fran...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.