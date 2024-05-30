Top track

Lémofil - Ceux qui restent

Concert Lémofil

Le Food Society Paris
Thu, 30 May, 9:00 pm
GigsParis
Free

About

Ayant grandi entre les arbres silencieux, Lémofil est parti à Paris pour raconter les légendes de son village.

Sa langue emprunte l’amour des images aux poètes classiques (Baudelaire, Desnos, Césaire) et la rythmique du phrasé aux fines plumes du rap fran...

All ages
Présenté par Food Society Paris.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Le Food Society Paris

68 Avenue Du Maine, 75014 Paris, France
Doors open9:00 pm

