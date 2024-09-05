DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
New Orleans based Esther Rose will play her debut London headline show at The Lexington on Thursday, 5 September. Support comes from Austin, TX based Ryan Sambol - formerly of the Rough Trade Records signed The Strange Boys.
Everything clicks on Safe to R...
