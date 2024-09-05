Top track

Esther Rose - Dream Girl

Esther Rose

The Lexington
Thu, 5 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

New Orleans based Esther Rose will play her debut London headline show at The Lexington on Thursday, 5 September. Support comes from Austin, TX based Ryan Sambol - formerly of the Rough Trade Records signed The Strange Boys.

Everything clicks on Safe to R...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Line Of Best Fit
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Esther Rose, Ryan Sambol

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

