Song of the Highest Tower

Cut Worms (show 2)

St Matthias Church
Thu, 16 May, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SHOW 2 - Doors 9pm, Cut Worms 9:30-10:30pm (there is an earlier performance from 7:15-8:45pm, your tickets will not be valid for this)

Max Clarke is the Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter and musician presently known as Cut Worms. Cut Worm’s new Self Titled...

This is an 18+ event (photo ID required)
Presented by Bad Vibrations
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cut Worms

Venue

St Matthias Church

Wordsworth Rd, Stoke Newington, London N16 8DD, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
