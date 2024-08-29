Top track

Infected Rain - Postmortem Pt. 1

INFECTED RAIN

The Underworld
Thu, 29 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£23.90

About

INFECTED RAIN is a modern metal band that has gained a reputation for their unique and energetic blend of styles, which features female screaming, hard riffs, and electronic sound. Since forming in 2008, they have played numerous concerts in Moldova, Roman...

Presented by The Underworld.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Infected Rain

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

