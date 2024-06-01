DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

NovaraJazz - edizione XXI - ABBONAMENTO I Weekend

Villa Caccia
1 Jun - 2 Jun
€35
Abbonamento I° weekend novarajazz

Acquistando questo biglietto avrai accesso a tutta la proposta concertistica incluse le degustazioni Taste of Jazz dal 31.05 - 2.06. TellKujira | Trio Folkways + Valerio Corzani - Lucio dove vai? | Louis Scavis, Jacopo Fe...

Tutte le età
NovaraJazz Festival 2024
Lineup

2
Costanza Alegiani, Louis Sclavis, Jacopo Ferrazza and 2 more

Villa Caccia

Corso Roma 62, 28078 Romagnano Sesia Novara, Italy
Doors open11:45 am

