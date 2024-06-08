Top track

BASTID'S BBQ - NEW YORK 24'

Seaport Square
8 Jun - 9 Jun
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

BASTID'S BBQ returns to New York City on June 8th & 9th at Pier 17 for TWO days of good music, good food & good people.

Find out more at: BastidsBBQ.com

All ages. Rain or Shine.

For pre-sale ticket codes, VIP access to eclusive content & more, join Top...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by First Things First Entertainment Inc
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Skratch Bastid

Venue

Seaport Square

89 South Street, New York City, New York 10038, United States
Doors open3:00 pm
1200 capacity

