DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
BASTID'S BBQ returns to New York City on June 8th & 9th at Pier 17 for TWO days of good music, good food & good people.
Find out more at: BastidsBBQ.com
All ages. Rain or Shine.
For pre-sale ticket codes, VIP access to eclusive content & more, join Top...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.