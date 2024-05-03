Top track

Roger and The Gypsies - Pass the Hatchet - Part 2

Hot Pants Rock N Roll Club

Paper Dress Vintage
Fri, 3 May, 10:30 pm
DJLondon
About

Hot Pants Rock N Roll Club will take you on a journey through 60's & 70's Heavy Grooves, Rock n Roll, Garage Rock, Soul & Funk from across the globe.

Get your dancing shoes on 💃

✰HOT PANTS DJ's✰

Sonia Shahid, founder of jumpsuit brand Voodoo Trip.

Reb...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Paper Dress Vintage.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open10:30 pm
Event ends2:30 am
120 capacity

