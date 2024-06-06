DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
2 ticket limit
This Event is General Admission - Standing Room Only
The Jesus Lizard formed in late 80's Austin, TX after David Yow (vox) and David Wm. Sims' (bass) previous band Scratch Acid broke up. They started the Jesus Lizard with Duane Denison (gu...
