King Original Sound with Kibir La Amlak

The Hackney Social
Sat, 18 May, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Get ready for a celebration of sound system culture with the legendary King Original Sound System and Kibir La Amlak bringing non-stop riddims.

King Original Sound System, East London's legendary crew since 1973, was reborn by grime legend Footsie in 2023...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Hackney Social.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kibir La-Amlak, Footsie, Sir Spyro

Venue

The Hackney Social

11 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

