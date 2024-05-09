DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Public Records x Dance.Here.Now x Nervous Records present WAVS w/ Matt Martinez

Public Records
Thu, 9 May, 10:30 pm
DJNew York
From $15.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Matt Martinez has quickly established himself as one of New York’s most exciting and distinctive new DJ talents. His DJing style is rooted in the deep musical heritage of his illustrious musical family. Between older brothers Steve and Chris aka The Martin...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Matt Martinez

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open10:30 pm

