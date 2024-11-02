Top track

Yes - Starship Trooper

Total Mass Retain - Yes Tribute

Elkton Music Hall
Sat, 2 Nov, 8:00 pm
From $38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Officially endorsed by YES and named the #1 USA YES Tribute Band, Total Mass Retain delivers an authentic EXPERIENCE that brings you back in time to the heyday of the world’s greatest progressive rock band.

TMR's JA80 Tour will celebrate the 80th birth***...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Total Mass Retain

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

FAQs

Will there be seats?

Yes, this show is fully seated.

