Reverend Beat-Man - Jesus Christ Twist

Reverend Beat-Man

Supersonic Records
Fri, 6 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€20.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SI VOUS AIMEZ / FOR FANS OF Nick Cave, Tom Waits & The Cramps

REVEREND BEAT-MAN (Blues trash / Berne, CHE)

Reverend Beat-Man est un One-Man Band qui a commencé sa carrière en 1986 à Berne en Suisse avec son groupe "The Monsters", puis a fondé "Lightning...

Présenté par Supersonic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

