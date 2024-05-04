Top track

Bora York - Let Loose

Bora York 'Emotion Vertigo' Album Release

Zhora Darling
Sat, 4 May, 7:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$15.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bora York is a synthpop band based out of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Initially intended as mellow folk songs, along the process, songwriter Chris Bartels started playing with more synthesizers, ambient textures were filled out, and the acoustic intentions wer...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zhora Darling.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bora York

Venue

Zhora Darling

509 1st Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

