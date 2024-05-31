Top track

nudista / Tendertwin / Lora

The George Tavern
Fri, 31 May, 7:30 pm
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

nudista - Waiting Line
Friends Serene are delighted to welcome nudista to The George Tavern for a special London headline show on Friday 31st May to celebrate the launch of their latest EP, 'Nothing Makes Sense Until It Does'.

Support from Tendertwin & LORA

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Friends Serene.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

nudista, Tendertwin

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

