Meeting at university in London and bonding over their shared love of Mazzy Star and Neil Young, Robbie Carman and Pilar Matji Cabello formed nudista, a dreamy folk-pop project with its head firmly in the clouds. Written and recorded in the midst of the pa
Friends Serene are delighted to welcome nudista to The George Tavern for a special London headline show on Friday 31st May to celebrate the launch of their latest EP, 'Nothing Makes Sense Until It Does'.
Support from LORA & Special Guests to be announced.
