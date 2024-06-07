DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Revolusong

Don't tell mama
Fri, 7 Jun, 7:00 pm
TheatreMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Se questo evento è sold out non preoccuparti. Abbiamo tenuto metà della sala ad accesso libero fino a esaurimento posti: vieni direttamente all’evento!

REVOLUSONG

Idea, direzione artistica e arrangiamenti: Rubynia Reubens

Testi: Rubynia Reubens e Carenz...

Aperto a chiunque
Presentato da FringeMI Festival.

Venue

Don't tell mama

Via Pietro Crespi 10, 20127 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open6:30 pm

