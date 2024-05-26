DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Afrobeats N Brunch Manchester: Sunday 26th May

Floripa Manchester
Sun, 26 May, 2:00 pm
GigsManchester
£24.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
We're kicking off our final May Bank Holiday with an epic Bank Holiday celebration! The bank holiday season is here and we will be taking over the entire Floripa Manchester which has been handpicked for the celebration! 🍹🍹

🥘 African Kitchen + Street Fo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Afrobeats N Brunch
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Floripa Manchester

Unit 1 Withy Grove, Manchester M4 2BS, UK
Doors open2:00 pm

