Concentrico Festival - Le Solite Stronze

Parco della Cappuccina - Arena
Wed, 12 Jun, 10:15 pm
TheatreCarpi
€17.25
Un monologo inedito che sintetizza il punto di vista della scrittrice sul ruolo delle donne nella società attuale, di come chi non corrisponde allo stereotipo della brava donna “angelo del focolare” sia tacciata di essere una stronza. In un mondo fatto a m...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale AppenAppena APS.

Parco della Cappuccina - Arena

Viale Dei Cipressi, 41012 Carpi Modena, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

