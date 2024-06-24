Top track

danger dog - Big Z Surf Memorial

Cady / Danger Dog / Mishikui / Sunday Best

New Cross Inn
Mon, 24 Jun, 6:00 pm
£7.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SUMMER SCREAMIN'

Cady

Radical negative screamo

https://www.instagram.com/cady_band/

https://cadyheron.bandcamp.com/

Danger Dog

West midlands emo, sad songs for surf dawgz

https://www.instagram.com/thisisdangerdog/

https://linktr.ee/thisisdangerdog...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Real Life.
Lineup

Sunday Best, CADY

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

