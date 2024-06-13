DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Concentrico Festival - Emisfero

Parco della Cappuccina - Chapiteau
Thu, 13 Jun, 9:00 pm
TheatreCarpi
From €11.50
Un omaggio all’uomo e al suo incredibile meccanismo, all’equilibrio quotidiano, al circo della vita. Sta accadendo di nuovo, sono partite anche per questo pensiero. Succede 60.000 volte al giorno. Succede senza tregua. Piccole molecole che si scontrano, si...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale AppenAppena APS.

Venue

Parco della Cappuccina - Chapiteau

Viale Dei Cipressi, 41012 Carpi Modena, Italy
Doors open8:45 pm

