Top track

Peaches (feat. Droop Capone)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

KRAFTY KUTS x PLUMP DJS x FREESTYLERS

Fox & Firkin
Fri, 7 Jun, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Peaches (feat. Droop Capone)
Got a code?

About

A night of non-stop beats and bass as three titans of the EDM scene take over the venue.

First up legendary Krafty Kuts, a true pioneer of UK breakbeat. With his masterful turntablism and infectious productions. Next, we have the Freestylers, who have bee...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Fox & Firkin.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Krafty Kuts, Plump DJs, Freestylers

Venue

Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.