Roy Davis Jr. + Byron The Aquarius in The Atrium

Public Records
Thu, 16 May, 10:30 pm
DJNew York
From $15.45

About

Roy Davis Jr., a legend in the house music scene, is renowned for his soulful, uplifting tracks that blend gospel, jazz, and R&B influences. His DJ sets are a testament to his musical versatility and deep-rooted love for house music.

Byron The Aquarius, a...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Roy Davis Jr, Byron The Aquarius

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open10:30 pm

