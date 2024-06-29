Top track

Hurry Up Harry

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sham 69, No Consent, TBD

The Meadows
Sat, 29 Jun, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$32.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Hurry Up Harry
Got a code?

About

SAINT VITUS PRESENTS: the legendary Oi band Sham 69 comes to the USA for an unmissable run of shows. No Consent opens!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sham 69

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.