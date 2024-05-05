Top track

Beborn Beton - Another World

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SynthpopMania Festival

The Dome
Sun, 5 May, 12:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £30.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Beborn Beton - Another World
Got a code?

About

The First Synthpop Festival in the heart of London

All Dayer gigs & DJs playing

Synthpop / New Wave / EBM / Indie / Electro / Futurepop & Dark

Line-Up:

🎘 Beborn Beton

are responsible for some of the greatest 90's synthpop club tunes like Another Worl...

This is an 18+ event
SynthpopMania Festival
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

6
Beborn Beton, Mechanical Cabaret, Matt Hart and 6 more

Venue

The Dome

2A Dartmouth Park Hill, London NW5 1HL
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm
600 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.