Haevn

O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
Thu, 3 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£35.76The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Metropolis Music

Haevn

Plus Special Guests

No under 8s. Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult over 18 years old at all times and seated in the balcony.

Presented by Metropolis Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

HAEVN

O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Shepherd's Bush Green, London W12 8TT
Doors open7:00 pm
2000 capacity
