DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mock Tudors

Wharf Chambers
Thu, 19 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

'South Yorkshire's answer to Buzzcocks meet The Sweet’ Mock Tudors' frenetic glam infused garage-punk oozed from the basement of 'Delicious Clam' in Sheffield in January of 2022. Since then the band have released a set of EP's alongside a bootleg LP, headl...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Brudenell Social Club
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mock Tudors

Venue

Wharf Chambers

Wharf Chambers, 23-25 Wharf St, Leeds LS2 7EQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
180 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.