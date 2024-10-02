DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Divide And Dissolve are Takiaya Reed & Sylvie Nehill, a heavy two-piece band based in Narrm (melbourne, australia). They utilize drums, guitar, saxophone and live effects to create music designed to decolonise, decentralise, and destroy white supremacy. Ta
Read more
Riot Fest presents...
Divide and Dissolve
w/ special guests TBA
📬Stay in touch, subscribe to our newsletter here➡️**https://cobralounge.com/email-newsletter/**⬅️
Riot Fest says sign up for their email list, or their boss will yell at them: https://ri...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.