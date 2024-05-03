Top track

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Uebel & Gefährlich
Fri, 3 May, 11:59 pm
PartyHamburg
€20

About

ELM STREET invites you to a two-floor madness in Hamburg's notorious Bunker with mischievous techno and electro sounds, as well as Memphis finest underground gutta junts and trap music Don't be afraid to go crazy:

AlphaMob
Franck
Haaizey b2b Spriteeye...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Uebel & Gefährlich GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

4
DJ Source, Franck, Mathilda and 4 more

Venue

Uebel & Gefährlich

Feldstraße 66, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

