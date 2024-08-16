Top track

David Guetta - Gettin' Over (feat. Chris Willis & Fergie)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Chris Willis

Royale Boston
Fri, 16 Aug, 10:00 pm
DJBoston
$20.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

David Guetta - Gettin' Over (feat. Chris Willis & Fergie)
Got a code?

About

Chris Willis is a multitalented American singer, songwriter, and producer known for his captivating voice and versatile musical abilities. He gained widespread recognition for his collaborations with renowned DJs and producers, such as David Guetta, lendin...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Royale Boston.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chris Willis

Venue

Royale Boston

279 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.