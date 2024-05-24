DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Growl

Purgatory
Fri, 24 May, 11:00 pm
PartyNew York
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Growl is back and better than ever with a new line-up, and extra hour of DJ sets by talented local furs. Bring your fursuits, gear, and friends to let out your inner animal in a wonderland like no other.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Purgatory.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Gatorkitty, Trashtail, DJ Brooklyn DJ and 1 more

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.