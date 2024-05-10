Top track

Drake - Controlla

Drake Night - Kings Cross

Big Chill House
Fri, 10 May, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Hold On, We're Going To Big Chill Kings Cross!

We're celebrating OVO, Drake, with a very special party this May. We'll be playing his classics, fan favourites & features Starting From The Bottom like it was God's Plan.

This will be a night to remember wi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Taki Taki
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Big Chill House

257-259 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL
Doors open10:00 pm
400 capacity

