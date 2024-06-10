DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Monday June 10th
w/ End It
7pm
Adv $20 | Dos $25
---ANGE DU$T---Justice Tripp lives in the future. For nearly two decades, the musician has consistently been ahead of the curve: first with Trapped Under Ice, where he led the way for a new wave of heav...
