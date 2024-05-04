Top track

The Misty - Atlas & the Pyramids

The Misty x Lola Wild

Sebright Arms
Sat, 4 May, 7:30 pm
£6.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Velvet Cliché presents The Misty x Lola Wild

The Misty

London-based four-piece. Singer is a fan of Brian Wilson, bassist is a fan of John Paul Jones, drummer is a fan of Kevin Parker, guitarist is a fan of Johnny Marr. Since it was too much hassle to get...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Velvet Cliché
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Misty, Lola Wild

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

