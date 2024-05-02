Top track

An evening with L.C. Franke & Orchestra

The Sun Rose
Thu, 2 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $30.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Doors 730PM, Show 8PM. Please allow one hour for seating and service. Easy listening for anxious times, torch songs for a world on fire, orchestral pop for the algorithm age: this is the twilit milieu of L.C. Franke. Brash rocker turned sentimental crooner...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by The Sun Rose
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Sun Rose

8430 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
Doors open7:30 pm
125 capacity

