Join us aboard the shimmering waves for an unforgettable celebration! Picture yourself dancing beneath the stars, surrounded by laughter and good vibes. With Nanoos' birthday and Go Baba Worldwide's anniversary in full swing, this boat party promises an ev...
Boarding will begin 30 minutes prior to scheduled cruise time.
All guests must be present no later than 15 minutes prior to scheduled cruise time or their spot may be given away. Those who miss boarding will NOT receive a refund.
Please have your Dice ticket and your valid 21+ ID ready as you enter the boarding line.
As soon as boarding is complete, the gate will close and the crew will start preparing for departure. No one else will be permitted to board.
Please be on time, as the boat will leave without you!
There is NO Dress code (it's a party boat) with the exception of footwear. All guests must wear flat shoes aboard the boat for safety reasons.
High heels and stilettos are NOT allowed for safety reasons.
Absolutely no outside food or beverage may be brought on the boat. We will have drinks and snacks for purchase.
For the fastest response please email gobabaworldwide@gmail.com
The Summer of George is located at 900 s wells. Please try to take rideshare to drop you off.
