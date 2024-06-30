Boarding will begin 30 minutes prior to scheduled cruise time.

All guests must be present no later than 15 minutes prior to scheduled cruise time or their spot may be given away. Those who miss boarding will NOT receive a refund.

Please have your Dice ticket and your valid 21+ ID ready as you enter the boarding line.

As soon as boarding is complete, the gate will close and the crew will start preparing for departure. No one else will be permitted to board.

Please be on time, as the boat will leave without you!