Studio Barnhus, Zenker Brothers & more

fabric
Fri, 17 May, 11:00 pm
From £19.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Room 1: Studio Barnhus

Axel Boman

Kornél Kovács

Petter Nordkvist

Room 2: Zenker Brothers curate:

Zenker Brothers (Live)

Deetron presents Soulmate

AliA

--------Entry 19+. Please remember to bring ID with you. No ID, no Entry.

fabric strives to cre...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by fabric.
fabric

Charterhouse St, London EC1M 6HJ, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
