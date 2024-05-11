DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

47TER

6MIC
Sat, 11 May, 8:30 pm
GigsAix-en-Provence
€29.71
About

47TER a su dès le départ imposer son style original, ni tout à fait RAP ni complétement chanson, un mix inédit de mots et de mélodies avec un irrésistible arôme pop.

Tout public
Présenté par 6MIC.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

47 ter

Venue

6MIC

160 Rue Pascal Duverger, 13090 Aix-en-Provence, France
Doors open6:30 pm

