DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Un viaggio nell’universo poetico del MagdaClan. Il nuovo format è una serie, ogni volta diversa a seconda del territorio che la ospita, ogni volta un’eccezione. Un sapiente mix tra corpi acrobatici e musica dal vivo, dove gli artisti verranno messi alla pr...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.