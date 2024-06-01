DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Donavan's Yard Festival

2130 Violet St.
Sat, 1 Jun, 3:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
$56.65
About

Donavan's Yard Festival Official Line-Up (more to be announced 👀)

$50 early bird tickets round 2 available now, price goes up 5/9!

Los Angeles, CA - June 1, 2024

Block party style / outdoor event

Food + collaborations / activations soon to be announce...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Donavan's Yard.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Donavan's Yard

Venue

2130 Violet St.

2130 Violet Street, Los Angeles, California 90021, United States
Doors open3:00 pm

