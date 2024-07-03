Top track

The Permanent Rain

The Dangerous Summer, Bad Luck., Rosecoloredworld

Soda Bar
Wed, 3 Jul, 6:00 pm
GigsSan Diego
$29.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.

The Dangerous Summer signed their first record deal as high school seniors and quickly established themselves among the alt-rock world’s elite. The band writes hooks that serve as soundtracks for im...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Soda.
$
Lineup

The Dangerous Summer, Bad Luck., rosecoloredworld

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

